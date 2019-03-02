Club Pilates opening another location

CHARLOTTE – Club Pilates has signed a lease to open a 2,000-square-foot space in late April at the Strawberry Hill development at Sardis and Providence roads.

The national fitness program provides a low impact full-body exercise system centered on Joseph Pilates techniques, including a fusion of TRX, Barre Above and HIIT cardio classes.

“Our system will strengthen and lengthen your muscles while improving your physical and mental functionality,” said Doug Harris, owner of locations at Strawberry Hill and Promenade on Providence. “In a short period of committed time, you will see improved performance in your sport and lifestyle, be it golf, tennis, dancing, running, cycling or just chasing the family.”

Call 704-558-6200 to set up an introductory class at the existing South Providence location.

Lindsay Stafford with JLL represented the tenant. Robbie Adams with MPV represented the landlord.