Charlotte Latin continues expanding summer offerings

Charlotte Latin offers unique camps ranging from sports to performing arts to academic enrichment and even help with college applications. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Latin

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Latin has been running summer camps for years, but the school has continued to expand each year.

In 2019, for example, they will offer 27 unique all-day summer camps.

Some, like Nike Tennis camps, run over several different weeks throughout the summer. Others offer more customizable schedules down to specific days of the camp week.

“We’re very proud of (our diversity), said Laura Walker, Charlotte Latin’s co-director of summer camps. “We want to offer a variety of camping trips, hobbies and enrichment opportunities that kids can expand learning on.

“We have a lot of different day camps, so often morning and afternoon sessions will get paired together to create a full-day camp option. You can customize the schedule to where if you want a full-day camp of a particular genre, you can. If you want just a morning or just an afternoon camp, you can, and if you want to pair two camps, you can also do that.”

Camp Victor, designed for ages 5 to 9, is one of the school’s flagship summer camps. Here, the staff offers always-changing, hands-on activities and a low camper-to-staff ratio. The weeks are themed with fun ideas like Weird vs. Wired and Dough, Donuts & Dozers but bring suits, goggles and a towel on Thursday because it’s always swimming day. The camp includes before and aftercare along with a lunch.

“Camp Victor is a little bit of everything from cooking, art, science and other enrichment options,” Walker said. “Camp Victor is our in-house pride and joy of a day camp experience … It’s sports in the afternoon with the enrichment element with the technology, cooking and all of that, so we kind of sprinkle it throughout.”

Camp Victor has been so popular, in fact, that new this year the school is expanding the camp.

“We have an extension of our day camp program because it’s been so successful and had so much interest over the years and we knew kids didn’t want to age out,” Walker said. “So we have Camp Victor SNAKE (students in nature, adventure, kids, exploring) that is geared toward creek-mucking and orienting to your surroundings and more of the biology side of environmental science.

“There is something for everyone. We have an escape room camp that we started a couple of years ago and the kids loved putting together the clues and things. We have aerospace, candle-making, South American cooking, I think we do offer almost everything you can think of including all of the sports – wrestling, tennis, basketball, whatever you can think of.”

Here are a few other of the offerings that really stood out:

All-day camps

Wells Fargo Artificial Intelligence Camp by YEOT

Ages: 15-18

Cost: N/A

When: June 24-28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A national financial service company is joining Charlotte Latin to offer this data science camp taught by experts in the field.

Roblox Studio Game Design by CodeRev Kids

Ages: 9-11

Cost: $400

When: July 15-19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roblox is one of the best places in the universe to make games with its cutting-edge graphics and building tools. Here, campers use Roblox’s built-in editor to create 3D worlds and then use the popular LUA coding language to code game actions, elements and mechanics.

Athena’s Path 1 by Michelle in the Middle

Ages: 9-11

Cost: $325

When: July 22-26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Middle school sometimes can be a vital tipping point in how girls perceive themselves and their relationships with others. Athena’s Path develops leaders by giving girls the tools and perspective they need to stay true to themselves and not just follow the crowd.

Half-day camps

Return of the Dinosaurs: Engineering a Giant by YEOT

Ages: 6-8

Cost: $246

When: June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon

This is an experience to remember. Campers will study and contemplate the biology, ecology and geology that existed during the time of the dinosaurs using hands-on experiments, digs and demonstrations.

Ooey Gooey Summer Slime

Ages: 5-7

Cost: $210

When: June 17-21, 9 a.m. to noon

Campers won’t only just make their own ooey, gooey slime, but each day will be different as they experiment with textures, colors and scents. Cap off the week by making an edible slime treat.

Tee It Up Golf by TGA

Ages: 5-14

Cost: $185

When: June 17-21 and July 15-19; 9 a.m. to noon

This co-ed camp is presented by TGA Premier Junior Golf, a locally owned instruction facility. Here, junior golfers of all skill levels can enhance their fundamentals, learn or expand their golf etiquette and reinforce knowledge of the rules all while having fun playing a variety of games, challenges and skill stations.

Pet Palooza

Ages: 6-8

Cost: $210

When: June 24-28, 1-4 p.m.

This pet-crazed camp is centered around creating fun crafts, toys and accessories and treats for the furry friends while collecting donations for needy pets. Campers will visit a veterinarian’s office and an animal shelter during the week.