CBD store focuses on holistic properties

Amanda Messina owns the Your CBD Store in south Charlotte that sells a variety of CBD products. Paul Nielsen/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte’s first franchised Your CBD Store opened March 2, but the full-service shop is just one of many places in the metro area where CBD products can be purchased.

Your CBD Store has almost 200 franchises across the country and touts itself as a leader in the global hemp market that is becoming popular among people who believe in its healing properties. The store’s products are made with cannabidiol, which is derived from the cannabis plant but comes without the intoxicating effects of marijuana.

The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill said CBD and hemp extracts are now included in federally legal products for sale, provided the concentration of THC does not exceed the limit of 0.3 percent as defined in the new law, which opened the sale of some CBD products across the country

“CBD gets confused with marijuana,” Messina said. “It is not going to get you high. You are going to get the benefits of the plant but you are not going to get the high. A hemp plant has higher levels of CBD and lower levels of THC. It’s the opposite of a marijuana plant, which has higher levels of THC and lower levels of CBD.”

Proponents of CBD products claim its use can help with a variety of ailments, including inflammation, chronic pain, anxiety, depression, addiction and several other conditions. There are even products for dogs and cats.

Messina has been using CBD products for several months. She said it works for her.

“I personally struggle with anxiety and sleeping,” Messina said. “I am really into alternative, holistic, natural ways of healing. I wanted to take a different route and basically take something that doesn’t cause a separate issue, or feel like I needed to take a pill every day. I was taking essential oils and that led me into the CBD route. It wasn’t until I tried CBD until I felt totally different.

“It was like day and night. I usually couldn’t sleep at night and this stuff helps me do that. It helps me relax. It eases my mind. My family has started using it.’’

Messina said business has been steady since the store opened at 4749 South Blvd., with people coming in looking for natural alternatives to prescription and over-the-counter drugs. The store sells a variety of items, such as pain creams, lotions, tinctures, chapstick, bath bombs and beauty products.

Messina said she believes using a CBD product is especially beneficial for combating inflammation.

“Inflammation is kind of the root of all problems,” Messina said. “Inflammation can cause so many different conditions and ailments, anxiety, depression, chronic pain. There are a ton of things centered around inflammation, so it really tackles that. We naturally produced CBD, but not enough, especially when you are feeling stressed or anxious.”

Selling some CBD infused edibles and drinks is still against the law but Messina said that she believes the products she sells are more effective.

“We are not focusing on the edibles,” Messina said. “I think our other products are so much better.”

Messina finds that many of the company’s customers are middle-aged or older and that they are repeat customers.

“We want our customers to be educated,” Messina said. “We will sit down with them and see what they need help with. People want to get an alternative medicine, a natural healing, a natural solution. People love our products and they are constantly coming back.”

The Your CBD Store sells CBD that is organically grown in Colorado and the cultivation of the product is monitored by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Messina said.

“They use third-party testing, and you can look up the lab results,” Messina said. “They are very transparent about what is in your product. I think that is super important because if you get it from a gas station, you really don’t know what is going in it.”