CATS considering light rail to Ballantyne

The LYNX Blue Line not only provides reliable travel, but it has also led to increased development along the route. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System has started exploring community attitudes about rapid transit options for Pineville and Ballantyne.

CATS planner Jason Lawrence briefly talked about rapid transit during a town hall meeting organized by City Councilman Ed Driggs on March 2 at The Ballantyne.

Currently, CATS operates the LYNX Blue Line from UNC Charlotte to the I-485/South Boulevard station.

Some of the questions Lawrence and his coworkers hope to answer in public meetings beginning next month include: What could an extension look like? Where should it stop in Pineville? How should it access Carolina Place Mall? How will that look going into Ballantyne?

Driggs told the crowd at his town hall meeting that he’s been advocating for an extension of the LYNX Blue Line. He even came up with a slogan, “Blue Line to Ballantyne.”

“I feel it would be big advantage to our area to have that ability to take the train from Ballantyne all the way to uptown,” he said. “That is something we ‘re pushing for.”

CATS has also gotten the green light to extend the future LYNX Silver Line light rail service from the Town of Matthews past Uptown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Belmont.

While development of light rail in the southern part of the county may be a long-term goal, Lawrence said CATS could explore more immediate goals of enhancing mobility through future Express Lanes. That could mean Express Buses using managed toll lanes along I-485, as is planned for I-77 in the northern part of the county.

Lawrence also mentioned a couple of bus routes that could be introduced soon in the Ballantyne area.

CATS is looking at a service that would connect people from the I-485 light rail station to Ballantyne Corporate Park and the Red Ventures campus in South Carolina. There’s also consideration for a route that could connect Ballantyne Corporate Park and Waverly.

South Charlotte Partners hosts transportation summit

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Partners is bringing together several leaders across the Carolinas to discuss transportation and infrastructure issues in the region. The Regional Transportation Summit will allow leaders to discuss how to address current and future transportation needs. It takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at the Ballantyne Hotel. General admission costs $100. Register at https://southcharlottepartners.org/events.