CATS celebrates Blue Line milestones

CATS CEO John Lewis delivers a token of appreciation to Mark Helotie for being the LYNX Blue Line’s 58-millionth rider on March 14 at the 3rd Street Station. Photo courtesy of CATS

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System recognized its 58-millionth LYNX Blue Line rider on March 14 while celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of the extension to UNC Charlotte.

The Blue Line Extension began revenue service March 16.

“It hasn’t felt like a year, but here we are, celebrating a momentous occasion that was the culmination of the hard work and dedication of so many individuals,” Lewis said. “We’ve seen the community benefits of the LYNX Blue Line and other transit projects.”

Nearly $800 million in private investment has been completed, permitted or under construction along the extension. The original line has spurred an estimated $2.7 billion in private investment projects since opening in 2007.