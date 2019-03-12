Build People, Not Prisons benefits transition program

CHARLOTTE – A formerly incarcerated criminal justice attorney who now uses the law to advocate for people with criminal records will be the guest speaker at the Center for Community Transitions’ Build People, Not Prisons event.

Daryl Atkinson, staff attorney for Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with CCT clients, will share their personal stories at the second annual fundraiser.

Build People, Not Prisons will include wine, beer donated by Catawba Brewing and Birdsong Brewing, appetizers, live auction and live bluegrass music by Crystal Fountains. Francene Marie Morris, of “The Francene Marie Show” on KISS 95.1, will emcee the event.

The fundraiser takes place 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Warehouse 242, 2307 Wilkinson Blvd. Single tickets cost $50. A table of four costs $175. Buy tickets at http://centerforcommunitytransitions.org/events/.

Proceeds support CCT programs and services, including practical training and employment-seeking assistance; services, support and events for families of incarcerated individuals; and a 30-bed residential program for women who are incarcerated and eligible to participate in a reentry program.