Buffalo Exchange celebrates 45 years with pop-up shop

CHARLOTTE – Buffalo Exchange will host a pop-up shop March 16 and 17 to celebrate 45 years of business and fashion.

Known for selling contemporary and vintage styles, the store will showcase a handpicked selection of pieces from decades past and other unique finds. The shop is located at 1521 Central Ave.

Buffalo Exchange Founder Kerstin Block said she never imagined the company would come this far. It started out as a 400-square-foot store in Tucson, Arizona inspired by her love of thrifting. That love has spread to 48 stores in 19 states.

Buffalo Exchange buys, sells and trades clothing and accessories, paying out 30 percent in cash or 50 percent in trade.

