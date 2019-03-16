BrightStar Care recognizes top nurse

Photo courtesy of BrightStar Care of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – BrightStar Care of Charlotte surprised Kayla Donnelly on March 14 with news that she was named Southeast Regional Nurse of the Year.

Franchise owner Rampi Hijazin nominated the Charlotte resident. Hijazin noted how Donnelly joined the team of field infusion nurses and earned a promotion as a nurse customer care manager.

“Kayla brought with her a level of excitement, passion and standard of quality that was a breath of fresh air to our team,” Hijazin wrote in the nomination. “Our skilled clients were receiving a new level of customer service that they hadn’t been receiving prior with Kayla’s quality calls/touchpoints.”

BrightStar Care of Charlotte, located at 5950 Fairview Road, is a part of a national home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 330 locations that can provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes.

