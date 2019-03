Photos courtesy of 919 Marketing Company

CHARLOTTE – Monkee’s of Charlotte has debuted the Gal Meets Glam line from Instagram influencer-turned fashion designer Julia Engel.

The Gal Meets Glam collection includes jumpsuits and dresses. Follow Julia Engel (@juliahengel) and her line Gal Meets Glam (@galmeetsglam) on Instagram.

Monkee’s of Charlotte is located at 2839 Selwyn Ave. Call 704-379-7995 for details.