Attorney Bill Toole starts campaign for Lt. Governor

Bill Toole, 60, is a practicing environmental attorney based in Charlotte. He has chaired the Gaston County Democratic Party and served on the Belmont City Council. Photo courtesy of Bill Toole

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte attorney Bill Toole plans to campaign for Lt. Governor in the March 2020 Democratic Party Primary. Toole intends to run a campaign focused on “big ideas and bold leadership.”

“We are going beyond the regular rhetoric of education and jobs and are talking specifics about policies that impact our citizens on a daily basis,” Toole said.

Toole highlighted the need for higher teacher pay, as well as the need to mentor and retain new teachers.



He supports a Medicaid Expansion, specifically a public option health plan using existing Medicaid and State Employee Health Plan resources to have a low-cost health insurance product run by a state agency.

He’s also focused on environmental protection policies based on science.



“I will not apologize for being the progressive voice in this campaign,” Toole said. “We can again make North Carolina a leader in the South and of the nation.”





