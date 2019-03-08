Arboretum Chick-fil-A reopens

Operator Justin Riddle’s first interaction with Chick-fil-A was in 1997 at the Eastland Mall location, where he fell in love with the waffle fries. He worked at locations at the mall and Stonecrest at Piper Glen before becoming an operator. Photo courtesy of Arboretum Chick-fil-A

CHARLOTTE – Nearly six months after it was torn down, the newly rebuilt and expanded Arboretum Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road reopened March 7 with the chain’s newest design.

The new restaurant will feature a full-size dining room along with a two-lane drive-thru and canopies, which will enhance customer experiences and improve efficiency.

The rebuild of the Arboretum Chick-fil-A comes 27 years after it first opened in December 1991.

Operator Justin Riddle is looking forward to reopening his business and welcoming back customers who will find an updated drive-thru process and parking lot along with a specific counter for Chick-fil-A app users.

“For the past two years at Arboretum I have served side by side with some incredible team members who have become like family,” said Riddle. “They are truly the reason we have been successful in a location we’ve simply outgrown. We feel so honored to be the caretakers of such a gorgeous, new restaurant and look forward to our guests once again visiting us, spending time with our team and most of all feeling care for.”

In all, 135 team members will work at the revamped location, including 35 of Riddle’s original staff who worked at other locations during the rebuild.

Some of the highlights of the 5,000-square-foot restaurant include:

· Dining room that seats 78 with a vintage-inspired interior, a two-story, indoor play area and outdoor seating for 38.

· Designated pickup counter and four curbside parking spots for Chick-fil-A app customers.

· Full-service menu with a variety of healthy and dietary options, including breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

· Two-lane drive-thru merging into a single pick-up point that can handle upwards of 200 cars an hour.