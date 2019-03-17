Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Blue Star Blitz

Photo courtesy of Anne Springs Close Greenway

FORT MILL, S.C. – The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host the Blue Star Blitz on March 30, an outdoor recreation festival featuring 5K and 10K trail races, short track mountain bike racing, hiking challenge and a kids’ scavenger hunt.

Races are scheduled throughout the day, beginning with junior boys and girls short track races, followed by the 10K and 5K trail races and additional bike racing in the afternoon. Prizes will be awarded to top runners. Registration fees vary.

Live music featuring Chunky Daddy will play all day beginning at 11 a.m. and accompany a craft beer tasting attendees at noon with five local breweries.

The Blue Star Blitz begins a month-long initiative to celebrate “April is Love the Greenway Month,” which intends to spread awareness about the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

“The greenway is an incredible regional asset and as the demand for outdoor recreation increases, we are working to build programs that continue to meet our users’ lifestyle goals,” Executive Director John Gordon said. “We want to encourage people at all levels of fitness to get outside and appreciate nature, a habit that has far-reaching benefits both emotionally and physiologically.”

The greenway is located at 104 Adventure Road.

Visit www.BlueStarBlitz.org to register or buy tickets.