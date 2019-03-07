7 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Pipe and drum bands, such as Queen City Juvenile Pipes and Drums, provide a more traditional experience during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. SCW file photo

No one should get headaches from planning their St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Save the headaches for the hangover you’re sure to experience well into the following week.

While restaurants and bars across the region are serving their fair share of green beer and corned beef hash, here are a few of the larger festivals you’ll find in Mecklenburg and Union counties over the weekend.

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Peter Byrne, president of the Charlotte Irish Connection, is grand marshal of the 23nd annual parade. He’ll be joined by floats, marching groups, pipe and drum bands, Irish dancers, dogs, horses and leprechauns. The parade starts at Tryon and 9th streets. It continues south on Tryon Street, takes a left onto 3rd Street and finishes at Caldwell Street.

• When: 11 a.m. March 16

• Where: Tryon Street, Charlotte

• Details: www.charlottestpatsday.com

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Festival

The Charlotte Goes Green / St. Patrick’s Day Festival features more than 60 vendors selling arts, crafts, food and drink. The festival touts live music by The Federal Clan Kings and Irish Folk band Mulligans Banned, dancers from Charlotte’s premier Irish dance schools, and a pipe and drum band performance by the Grandfather Mountain Highlanders. Children can have fun at the Celtic Kid’s Zone.

• When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 16

• Where: South Tryon Street from 3rd to Stonewall streets, Charlotte

• Details: www.charlottestpatsday.com

Celtic Festival

Historic Latta Plantation is entering its seventh year of celebrating Celtic culture with this festival. This year’s entry features traditional music, dance, historic encampments, as well as more contemporary festival touches, such as food trucks and a craft beer garden. Admission costs $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and students and free for ages 5 and younger.

• When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 and 17

• Where: Latta Plantation, 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville

• Details: www.lattaplantation.org

Shamrockin’ South End

The South End provides a bar crawl experience you can navigate via walking, pedaling or gliding in an electric scooter. Participating bars and restaurants include All American Pub, Hot Taco, Mac’s Speed Shop, The Brickyard, The Gin Mill and Tavern on the Tracks. Slate Charlotte is the spot to get a survival kit with a map of participating locations and bandanna for access to partying later that night at Oak Room Nightclub.

• When: 1 to 8 p.m. March 16

• Where: Slate Charlotte, 200 E. Bland St., Charlotte

• Details: www.slateclt.com

Green River Revival

This is the festival where the water at the U.S. National Whitewater Center turns green. The festival includes the Color Me Green 5K Trail Run in the morning, yoga throughout the day and live music in the afternoon from Akita and Dumpastaphunk. This is a good one for people who like to sweat a little while partying.

• When: 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. March 16

• Where: 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte

• Details: www.usnwc.org

Shamrock Crawl

Fifteen restaurant and bars in downtown Matthews are participating in the fifth annual event, organized by the Red Brick Partnership. Mac’s Speed Shop, Temple Mojo and Jekyll & Hyde are among venues offering live music, while Grace O’Malley’s, Stumptown Station and Kristopher’s Sports Bar are some of the places serving green beer. You’ll find other Irish-influenced food and drink, too.

• When: 11 a.m. March 16

• Where: Downtown Matthews

• Details: www.facebook.com/Matthews ShamrockCrawl

St. Patrick’s Weekend Party

Mary O’Neill’s will be one of the hottest spots in Waxhaw, as the restaurant holds a two-day festival. Saturday starts with an Irish breakfast, followed by rugby on TV and a food and beer tent at 11 a.m. Vinyl Tones, In the Name of Love and Smoking Gun are scheduled to perform throughout the day. Sunday festivities include sports on TV, food tent and Irish dancing.

• When: March 16 and 17

• Where: 116 W. North Main St., Waxhaw

• Details: www.maryoneills.com