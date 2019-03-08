5 to Try: Town of Matthews

Matthews offers so many arts camps, so there is no reason not to be creative this summer. Photo courtesy of Arts Delivered

Gone are the days of kids sitting on the couch, watching TV and aimlessly shuffling around the house until school starts again. The Town of Matthews is offering students in elementary and middle school the opportunity to combat the dog days of summer with camps that focus on sports, arts, cooking, math and science.

While there are many to choose from, here are five summer camps that stand out:

1. Creative Chefs

Become the next Gordon Ramsay by learning how to prepare, make, plate, taste and critique good food. The newly improved menu includes recipes with nutritious and healthy ingredients like organic fruits and vegetables, alternative flours, refined sugar substitutes, nuts, seeds and coconut oil. Some recipes will use eggs and dairy.

• Ages: 8 to 14 years old

• Time: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10 to 14, July 22 to 26 or Aug. 12 to 16

• Place: Matthews Community Center

• Price: $135 for Matthews residents; $135 for others

2. Puppet Fun

There’s more to puppetry than just sticking a googly-eyed sock on your hand. This camp exposes kids to different styles, including stick puppets, glove puppets, marionettes, finger puppets and automata – moving mechanical devices made to look like humans. They’ll also get to design and build colorful characters, create stories, decorate a stage and perform a show.

• Ages: 6 to 12 years old

• Time: 1:30 to 5 p.m. June 17 to 21 or 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 29 to Aug. 2

• Place: Matthews Community Center

• Price: $125 for Matthews residents; $135 for others

3. Mermaids and Unicorns

Escape reality in this new camp, which focuses on a week of ballet along with fun-filled mermaid and unicorn crafts and activities. Campers must bring their own snack and drink.

• Ages: 4 to 8 years old

• Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon June 24 to 28, July 15 to 19 or Aug. 5 to 9

• Place: Matthews Community Center

• Price: $110 for Matthews residents; $120 for others

4. Arts Sampler Camp

The name of this camp says it all. Thanks to Arts Delivered, kids will get to try a variety of visual art mediums like clay, drawing and painting and use graphic software to design T-shirts, backpacks and hats. All the supplies are included and after cleanup, there will be games and popsicles.

• Ages: Rising first- to eighth-graders

• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 1 to 3

• Place: McDowell Arts Center

• Price: $185 for Matthews residents; $195 for others

5. Fencing Camp

Become a master of the sword by learning Olympic-style fencing. Charlotte Fencing Academy Coach Colleen Gallant will instruct campers on the fundamental footwork, blade work and tactics involved in this fast-paced sport. Equipment is provided.

• Ages: 8 to 16 years old

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 to 16

• Place: Crews Recreation Center

• Price: $190 for Matthews residents; $195 for others

Visit www.MatthewsFun.com for a full list of camps or to register online.