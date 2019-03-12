311 launches CHAT feature

CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County customers can access a new CHAT feature when they visit the 311 website, whether from a personal computer or a mobile device.

Customers will receive the same service via CHAT as they would by calling 311.

Although customers still have the option to call, 311 Division Manager Raquishela Stewart said a recent study indicated many people prefer to use mobile devices or websites to get information.

“It allows those who are busy to be able to continue to do what they need to do, whether it’s with their children or with their work, and still be able to get their community needs taken care of and to receive information,” Stewart said.

Being able to provide answers to simple service requests via CHAT also increases 311 staff’s capacity for accommodating more complex customer service issues, Stewart said. CHAT users can also request an emailed copy of the transcript.

Representatives will be available to answer questions via CHAT from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.