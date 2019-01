CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne offers a warm respite from winter’s chill with an experience that includes selections from Rare Tea Company, warm savories and sweets, and a glass of champagne.

Winter Wonderland Tea takes place 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 to 19 at The Ballantyne, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

The tea costs $58 for adults, $25 for children ages 5 to 12, and $15 for children 4 and younger (excluding tax and tip).

Reservations are required at 704-248-4100.