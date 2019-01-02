Schools meet, exceed growth

RALEIGH – State Superintendent Mark Johnson recently recognized schools for meeting and exceeding academic growth.

Academic growth is an indication of the progress that students made over the past year. The state uses a statistical tool, known as EVAAS, to measure growth when common assessments are administered.

Schools that met growth include: Ballantyne, Cotswold, Endhaven, Huntingtowne Farms, Lansdowne, Montclaire, Myers Park Traditional, Old Providence, Pinewood, Polo Ridge, Providence Spring, Selwyn, Sharon and Sterling elementary schools; Park Road Montessori; and Starmount Academy.

Schools that exceeded growth include: Beverly Woods, Elon Park, Hawk Ridge, McKee Road, Pineville, Rama Road, Smithfield elementary schools; Community House, Jay M. Robinson, Quail Hollow and South Charlotte middle schools; Ardrey Kell, Myers Park, Providence, South Mecklenburg high schools; and Collinswood Language Academy.