Retired Kemper exec honored for business mentoring

CHARLOTTE – The National SCORE office in Washington, D.C. presented SCORE Charlotte Chapter’s Mike O’Hara with its Platinum Leadership Award and Certificate, its highest volunteer initiated award.

O’Hara earned the award for his 14 years of leadership and service to SCORE. He served as chapter president from 2006 to 2008 and headed numerous committees. He won the chapter’s Dick O’Brien Award in 2012 for volunteering.

“Mike has been a mentor to hundreds of SCORE Charlotte clients, recruited many new SCORE volunteers and taken the lead in developing a SCORE presence in the Lake Norman area, especially with the Chamber of Commerce,” said Juliette Weiland, SCORE Charlotte president. “He was always available to take on new challenges and was a true team player in expanding our presence in the Charlotte region.”

O’Hara worked 36 years with Kemper Insurance Group. He moved in 1996 to Charlotte, where he became regional vice president for personal lines and in 1998 corporate vice president. He retired in 2004 and joined SCORE Charlotte.

SCORE consists of active or retired business executives and business owners that provide free face-to-face mentoring to small business. SCORE is a resource partner of the Small Business Association.

Visit www.Charlotte.Score.org or call 704-344-6576 for details.