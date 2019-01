CHARLOTTE – South County Regional Library hosts a seminar, “Job Search in the Digital Age.”

The hour-long session helps adults learn how job search engines can find jobs online; resume tips and how to age-proof a resume; how keywords can help a resume get noticed; and tips for online networking through LinkedIn.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.

Registration is not required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 for details.