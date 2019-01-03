Hedrick Gardner announces attorney promotions



Brooke Mulenex

CHARLOTTE – Hedrick Gardner Kincheloe & Garofalo LLP, a regional litigation and dispute management law firm, announced the promotions of Brooke Mulenex, Austin Walsh and Michael Hedgepeth.



Austin Walsh

Mulenex and Walsh were promoted to partner in the firm’s Charlotte office. Mulenex focuses her practice on workers’ compensation defense. Walsh focuses on civil litigation.



Michael Hedgepeth

Hedgepeth was promoted to special counsel in the Charlotte office. His practice focuses on workers’ compensation.

“These individuals were promoted in recognition of the hard work and client dedication they have shown for many years,” Managing Partner Paul Lawrence said. “We look forward to many years of their continued success.”