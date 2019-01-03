Frank Emory named Novant Health’s chief legal officer

Frank Emory Jr.

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has named Frank Emory Jr., its executive vice president and chief legal officer.

“Frank has more than 30 years in practice with extensive experience in the financial services industry, as well as publicly traded and privately held companies, including large health care organizations,” President and CEO Carl Armato said.

Emory previously served as a partner with international law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where he was co-head of the litigation and labor group and managing partner of the Charlotte office.

Emory currently chairs the board of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

He has held multiple leadership and advisory positions, including Mecklenburg County Bar president, North Carolina Board of Transportation member, Duke University trustee and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission chairman.

Emory is a permanent member of the Judicial Conference of the Fourth Circuit.

He received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2001. He won the Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award from the Mecklenburg County Bar in 2008 and Citizen Lawyer of the Year Award from the North Carolina Bar Association in 2010.