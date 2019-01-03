CoreNet Carolinas to host program on 5G, real estate

CHARLOTTE – CoreNet Global Carolinas is hosting “5G Connectivity’s Impact on Real Estate” to focus on how commercial building owners can leverage and connect with wireless technologies for their tenants’ benefit.

The panel will include Frank Cairon, executive director network support at Verizon Wireless; Stuart Hicks, an Airwavz Solutions board member; and Mark Horniko, founder and president of Airwavz Solutions.

“Wireless technology is gobbling up data faster than wireless carriers can supply it and demand is increasing exponentially,” said Frank Wiseman, CoreNet Global Carolinas chapter president. “We look forward to hosting this dynamic and timely program that will give attendees an opportunity to network and gain important insight from a great panel of subject matter experts.”

The lunch program will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Foundation For The Carolinas, 220 N. Tryon St. Registration costs $40 for members and $80 for others. The cost includes lunch. RSVP at http://bit.ly/CoreNetJan23.