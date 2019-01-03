Charlotte man featured in Rose Parade float

Charlotte resident Walter Marm Jr. recently participated in the 2019 Rose Parade as a part of a contingency with The American Legion. Pictured from left is Michael Fox, Marm and Jack Gardner. Photo courtesy of The American Legion

INDIANAPOLIS – Walter J. Marm Jr., of Charlotte, was among four Medal of Honor recipients featured on the American Legion’s float at the Rose Parade.

The float theme highlighted 100 years of advocating for veterans, servicemembers and their families.

Covered with flowers and other natural materials, the float featured a 19-foot tall bald eagle with a 40-foot wing span outstretched over four pillars representing The American Legion’s mission – youth, Americanism, national security and veterans.



Photo courtesy of The American Legion

On the base of the float was a floral celebration of the American flag led by a field of red poppies, which symbolize the service and sacrifice of the servicemembers who paid the ultimate price while protecting our nation’s freedoms.

“The Rose Parade was an excellent opportunity to showcase the legacy and vision of The American Legion and to highlight the many American Legion programs and services that impact communities across America,” said Brett Reistad, national commander of The American Legion.