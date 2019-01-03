Author teaches adults how to write personal essays

CHARLOTTE – Patrice Gopo, author of “All the Colors We Will See: Reflections on Barriers, Brokenness, and Finding Our Way,” will share the building blocks of writing an effective and satisfying personal essay.

Through examples and writing exercises, adults learn how to write about experiences in a way that unearths deeper meaning and connects with readers and the broader world.

The workshop, “Beyond the Five Paragraph Essay: Writing Compelling Personal Essays,” will include a brief discussion about how to submit work for publication. It starts at 6 p..m. Jan. 28 South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.

Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 to register.