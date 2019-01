CHARLOTTE – Ranisha and Kenny Davis welcomed Kennedi Honesty Davis into the world at 12:41 a.m. Jan. 1 at Atrium Health University City, earning the distinction of Atrium Health’s first baby of 2019.

Dr. Jeanne Rollins, of Eastover-University OB/GYN, delivered the girl. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

One minute later, Lincoln Jonathan Fox was born to Kara and Jonathan in Cabarrus County.