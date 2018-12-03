YoPhotog makes photography accessible

CHARLOTTE – YoPhotog is offering mini-session events in and around Charlotte that are ideal for taking family photos.

Its mission is to make professional photography accessible, with simple, affordable pricing and on-location shooting.

“Our up-and-coming YoPhotog brand is a spin-off from our traditional studio concept – Portrait Innovations,” Chief Operating Officer Johnny Grosso said. “With YoPhotog, people can put down their smartphones and really be in the moment while an experienced pro captures the fun at any event or occasion, without breaking the bank.”

For prices as low as $50 an hour, a professional photographer will shoot an event and provide unlimited hi-res cropped images and an online gallery to share within three business days.

YoPhotog provides coverage for corporate, nonprofit, school and business events, as well as birthday parties, family reunions, showers and weddings. The firm also offers headshots and real estate photography.

Visit www.YoPhotog.com for details.