Winter storm approaches region





The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Dec. 8 to noon Dec. 10 in anticipation of a moist low pressure system creating conditions for snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The Greenville-Spartanburg office said travel will be difficult or even impossible as two to eight inches of snow could accumulate along the I-85 corridor from Greenville to Charlotte, as well as 10 to 16 inches in the northwest Piedmont and foothills.

The NWS notes that tree damage and power outages are possible.