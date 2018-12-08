You are here: Home / News / Winter storm approaches region

Winter storm approaches region

by


The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Dec. 8 to noon Dec. 10 in anticipation of a moist low pressure system creating conditions for snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The Greenville-Spartanburg office said travel will be difficult or even impossible as two to eight inches of snow could accumulate along the I-85 corridor from Greenville to Charlotte, as well as 10 to 16 inches in the northwest Piedmont and foothills.

The NWS notes that tree damage and power outages are possible.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *