CHARLOTTE – United Way of Central Carolinas hopes to recognize standout young professionals, ages 21 to 40, making a difference in the community at the inaugural Young Leaders Awards on Feb. 6 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Awards will be given in the following categories: Civil Servant, Corporate Group, Nonprofit Group, Nonprofit Professional, Neighborhood Champion and Young Leader of the Year.

Nominations are open through Dec. 21 at www.uwcentralcarolinas.org/ylAwards.