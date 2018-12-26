Stanford-bound Frost closes career with perfect season

CHARLOTTE – Athletics have always been a big part of Myers Park senior Megan Frost’s life growing up.

She had starred on the soccer field since as long as she can remember. An all-region selection at defender last season, Frost was a crucial part of the Mustangs 2018 run to a title game.

Then there was basketball, a sport which Frost played until high school.

Her sister had swam at Country Day, but also dabbled on the middle school field hockey team, introducing Frost to the sport.

In middle school, she took a few field hockey clinics, but nothing serious. It was during a basketball tryout that Frost was no longer feeling hoops and began looking for something else.

She wound up getting the last spot on the Charlotte Ambush club team and ended up making a competitive team that season.

That’s how it began, but Frost could never have envisioned where the sport would take her and the Mustang program.

“I don’t think I had any expectations,” Frost said of stepping onto Myers Park’s team as a freshman. “I just wanted to have fun.”

Despite having only played seriously for about a year, Frost was already very good.

“She provided us so much with her skill and just the things she could do that she was already our best player,” said Myers Park coach Erica Adcock, who had served as a coach for the Ambush and helped first develop Frost’s game.

But what was it that made the long-time soccer defender an instant star on offense in field hockey?

“It’s the third dimension of the stick,” Frost said. “I’ve played soccer all my life and still play it, but I think the transition from soccer to field hockey was not only the position – because I’m a midfielder in field hockey and a defender in soccer – but also that third dimension. I like 3D skills because you can turn on a dime and the feeling when you beat someone is really fun.”

Frost knows that feeling well.

In her freshman season, the Mustangs started 2-3, but rebounded to finish 16-6. That season, they played East Chapel Hill for the N.C. Field Hockey Association title, but Frost had to miss the game due to a prior commitment to her travel soccer team.

Myers Park couldn’t find its offense and fell that day, 4-0.

The following season, Myers Park won its first field hockey state title over Charlotte Catholic. Last season, the Mustangs went 15-3, losing all three to Charlotte Latin, but defeated the Cougars again to win their second consecutive state title.

Entering this season, and with most everyone back, the Mustangs now were the favorites to do it all again.

And they did it in style, defeating their rival Charlotte Latin twice – the first two times they’d ever taken down the four-time defending state champion Hawks – and rolled to an undefeated state championship, their third straight crown.

“Obviously over time expectations have changed and we were expected to win it this year,” Frost said. “I’m really proud of our team. Being undefeated was a first for Myers Park. I think it took these past three years to generate an undefeated season. Yes, we’ve won in the past, but an undefeated season is something that takes time, a mentality and a mindset to never give up.

“It’s unfathomable to say what this group of girls was because we all just clicked from the first day of practice and I loved having the leadership and the ability to lead such a great team.”

Frost was in the center of it all.

She scored 34 goals, had 25 assists and ended her Mustang career with 115 goals and 85 assists.

“Megan is so good, and we knew we had to do something,” Latin coach Deb Savino said after a loss to Myers Park earlier this year. “When you see her play against different teams you wonder why they don’t play her differently because she takes over the game if you don’t.”

Even with all of those goals, Frost somehow saved her best for last.

In the championship game, and again facing East Chapel Hill, the team that defeated the Mustangs without Frost in the 2015 title game, Frost shined brightest.

This one was a back-and-forth battle. Frost and Adcock admitted the Mustangs didn’t play their best game, but it was Frost’s one goal that sent her team home as unbeaten champs.

She’ll go down as one of the all-time greats in the state, and Adcock said it was a fitting end having her score the winner.

“To play them again in her senior season and for her to have the game winner in a tight game kind of made it all come full circle,” she said. “It kind of capped off a great season and a great career for her. It was special.

“Megan has a huge impact on the field every game she plays in. She’s always been a leader, but especially as a senior. I love the leadership she brings and she sets the tone of the team in a great way. On the field she really has control of the game and we want the ball in her hands.”

So, it was a fitting end to her high school career, but far from the last time she’ll play.

Frost is hoping to return the Mustang soccer team to the championship game this spring, but after is excited for Stanford, where she’s signed to play field hockey.

“Recruiting was a funny process for me,” Frost said. “It was mostly down to Cal and Stanford, which is ironic. Those schools are completely different. There was something different about Stanford, and when I saw it I knew I needed to be there. Along with the phenomenal academics, it’s a perfect fit.”

Frost said she’d like to study computer science at Stanford, where she’ll fit in just fine. In addition to being a two-sport star, she carries a 4.60-plus grade-point average and ranks within the top three percent of students at the state’s largest school.

With everything seemingly in place, Frost said it’s easy to look back on her high school career with admiration for all she’s done.

“Looking back on it all it seems like freshman year was yesterday,” she said. “Looking back at the big picture, everything that I’ve achieved has been awesome.”