Speedway Children’s Charities distributed $1M in grants

CONCORD – Speedway Children’s Charities recently announced its Charlotte Motor Speedway chapter distributed $1,040,350 in grants to 100 charities throughout the region.



The Charlotte chapter’s 2018 contributions represent a sizable increase of more than $88,000 from last year’s mark. The chapter has raised more than $13 million to support children since 1982.

“It’s a true privilege to distribute these funds to 100 local charities who work hard year-round to make a major impact on the lives of children in need,” Chapter President Marcus Smith said.



The chapter is one of eight located at each of the Speedway Motorsports racing facilities. Over the years, SCC has awarded over $55.3 million to nonprofits throughout the nation.



Visit www.speedwaycharities.org for details.