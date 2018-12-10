RockBox Fitness sets growth goals









CHARLOTTE – RockBox Fitness plans to expand its national footprint via franchising.

With four locations operating in North Carolina, plans call for having as many as 200 units across the country by 2024. CEO Roger Martin will open a south Charlotte location soon at 9929 Rea Road.

Franchise development agreements have been signed for 22 studios in six states, including Arizona, California, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The concept combines boxing, kickboxing and functional training into high-energy group workouts. The company was founded in 2017.

“Boxers are some of the best-conditioned athletes in the world, and they consistently get to that level by dedicating themselves to a work-out program which combines both cardiovascular and strength training,” said RockBox co-founder Steve Halloran, a 20-year boxing veteran. “RockBox has taken the same approach and put it in a clean, friendly and welcoming environment suitable for everyone at any level.”

RockBox has four membership types, ranging from unlimited training sessions to private lessons.

Studios feature all the boxing equipment and heavy bags one would expect for a boxing- and kickboxing-based workout, plus functional training tools like kettlebells, battle ropes and sleds. There’s also high-end sound systems and color-adaptive lighting.

“We’ve implemented the perfect variety of equipment to allow our members to achieve a full-body, goal-smashing, life-changing workout,” Halloran said. “We’ve helped tired moms experience new stamina, young professionals radiate confidence and fathers re-energize and re-engage.”