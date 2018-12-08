Robins & Morton, GiGi’s Playhouse sign leases at Ayrsley





CHARLOTTE – Robins & Morton and GiGi’s Playhouse signed leases with New Forum at the Ayrsley community in Steele Creek.

Robins & Morton, a construction company, has leased 3,850 square feet at the Charleston Row building.

GiGi’s Playhouse, a nationwide network of Down syndrome achievement centers, has leased 4,238 square feet at the One Kings Parade building.

William Hodges, vice president and broker-in-charge at New Forum, represented the landlord on the transactions.

Joe Cherry IV, of Cherry & Associates, represented Robins & Morton. Jim Gambrell, of Gambrell Real Estate Consulting, represented Gigi’s Playhouse.

Construction has begun on the 88,000-square-foot Two Silver Crescent building.