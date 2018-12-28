Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns Jan. 18 to 27

CHARLOTTE – Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week features 133 restaurants in nine counties Jan. 18 to 27, offering three-course, prix fixe dinners for $30 or $35 per person.

Diners can visit www.CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus, as well as make reservations.

Since 2008, the semi-annual promotion has helped introduce foodies to restaurants around the region, including establishments in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan, Iredell, Lincoln, Gaston, Catawba and York counties.

The January 2019 event features more than a dozen first-time Queen’s Feast restaurant participants. Among them are YUME Ramen Sushi & Bar and Zeppelin in South End, Dilworth Tasting Room and the new Bistro La Bon in Cotswold.