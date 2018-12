CHARLOTTE – Liam Pickett was recently sworn in as a midshipman in the U.S. Naval Reserve at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.

As part of his four-year education, Pickett will spend one year training as a cadet aboard ocean-going vessels. The federal service academy trains students on commercial vessels traveling around the globe.

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Reps. Alma Adams and Mark Meadows nominated Pickett.