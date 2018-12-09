Nominate bridge builders, community leaders

CHARLOTTE – MeckMin is accepting nominations for two community awards through Jan. 15.

The Sydnor Thompson Community Leader Award goes to someone who has addressed the community’s social needs, while the Bridge Builder Award recognizes someone who has helped build understanding and dialogue.

The Rev. Jerry Cannon,Sarah Stevenson, Mike Campagna and Braxton Winston were honored last year.

The awards breakfast will be held in May at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St.



Email meckmin@meckmin.org for details.





