South Charlotte Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2018

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Bryant: Began franchising Small Hands Big Art concept.

Kameron Marlowe & Jason Strom: Competed on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Eva Montes: Brought community theater to Pineville.

Kevin Pettice: “Bad cook” competed on two Food Network shows.

Joni Purk: Moved Charlotte Fine Arts Gallery online.

Reagan Watson: The 10-year-old impressed on NBC’s “Genius Junior.”

Anjali & Vivek Dighe/Photo courtesy of couple

Business

Chris & Tina Burfield: They opened Time Out Escape in Ballantyne.

Rob Duckworth: He adds innovative dishes to Duckworth’s Kitchen.

Doug Lebda: CEO said LendingTree plans to add 400+ jobs by 2023.

Tricia Noble: Ascentris leader pegged Apex SouthPark project as iconic.

Raj Radke: Became general manager of The Ballantyne hotel.

Pat Riley: CEO said Allen Tate partnered with out-of-state realty firm.

Dan Schuster: His Remi Group will anchor at Waverly’s Nexus.

Anjali & Vivek Dighe: Corporate loves their Code Ninja franchise.

Gene Woods: His hospital system rebranded to Atrium Health.

Dick & Desire Osman/File photo

Community

Tatiana Aguilar: Earned Boys & Girls Club’s Youth of the Year twice.   

Vibhu & Bhavana Ambil: Siblings worked to prevent Dengue Fever.

Heather Bokelkamp: Collected donations for cancer care pouches.

Bob Bowler: His Camp Soar connected special needs to police.

Hank Donaghy: Was recognized as county’s oldest Eagle Scout.

Ray Eschert: Lobbied city & state leaders to expedite road projects.

Hugh McManaway: His statue was restored at Queens & Providence roads.

Victoria Nwasike: Exhibited leadership via Ballantyne Breakfast Club.

Dick & Desire Osman: Couple serve as national pickleball ambassadors.

Avideep Pradham: Named finalist in Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

A.J. Ratani: Took family on nine-month voyage to 31 countries.

Gary Sobba: Was tournament director for Wells Fargo Championship.

Susan Westwood: “SouthPark Susan” went viral for recorded altercation.

Clayton Wilcox/File photo

Education

Pamela Davies: Queens University president was Woman of the Year.

Tracey Harrill: Providence High leader among CMS top principals.

Sharone Harris: Promoted to principal of Selwyn Academy.

Carolyn Rodd: Principal left Huntingtowne for Collinswood.

Brian Seagroves: Ardrey Kell teacher directed an award-winning musical.

Jordan Siragusa: Montclaire teacher won a scholarship on “Ellen Show.”

Clayton Wilcox: CMS superintendent responded to a fatal school shooting.

Garry McFadden/Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery

Government

Warren Cooksey: Spread the gospel of express lane projects on interstates.

Dena Diorio: County manager oversaw the creation of $1.7 billion budget.

Reginald Johnson: Fire chief sought better response and recruiting.

Marcus Jones: City manager crafted $2.6 billion budget for 2019.

Ken Joyner: Tax assessor restored confidence over reval process.

John Lewis Jr.: Celebrated LYNX extension & Gateway Station work.

Garry McFadden: Sheriff ended voluntary 287(g) agreement with ICE.

Joe Penner: His Medic opened a $48 million headquarters in Charlotte.

Kerr Putney: Police chief vowed to be more visible in south Charlotte.

Vi Lyles/File photo

Politics

Dan Bishop: N.C. senator withstood a Blue Wave to get re-elected.

Tariq Bokhari: New Republican city councilman works with Democrats.

Ed Driggs: Elder statesman on city council dances & debates.

Susan Harden: Professor among four newbies on the county commission.

Mark Harris: Won Congress seat, but awaits state to make it official.

Wesley Harris: Democrat snatched N.C. Rep. Scott Stone’s seat.

Bill James: No farewell tour despite 22 years as county commissioner.

Brandon Lofton: Democrat beat N.C. Rep. Andy Dulin in the election.

Robert Pittenger: Congressman envisioned I-74 & better radar coverage.   

Ella Scarborough: Chaired county commissioners for much of 2018.

Chris Turner: Led Meck GOP as Republican National Convention looms.

Vi Lyles: Mayor received flak for supporting RNC.

Lynn Ivey/Photo courtesy of The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center

Faith/Nonprofits

Smoky & Margaret Bissell: Couple offered $2M challenge to charity.

Tammi Brady: Her Pancakes for a Purpose raised $10,987 for charity.

Riley Buelow: Seventh-grader organized third annual Laps of Love.

Laura Clark: Promoted to CEO of United Way of Central Carolina.

Billy Graham: President Trump attended the famous pastor’s funeral.

Lynn Ivey: Celebrated 10th anniversary of staving off memory loss.

Amy Jacobs: Took over the reins of SHARE Charlotte.

Jane Myers: Her First Tee of Greater Charlotte celebrated 15th years.

Malika Rawal: Rawal promotes hygiene though HelpHygiene.

Katy Ryan: Took over as executive director of 24 Foundation.

Noah Rupp: Started Noah’s Ark Project to help homeless people.

Erin Santos: Her group committed $5M to Levine Children’s Hospital.

Susan Sears: Sears took over the Go Jen Go Foundation.

Jane Shutt: Celebrated grand opening of Pineville Neighbor’s Place.

C.D. Spangler: Rich philanthropist and education leader passed away.

Tiger Woods/File photo

Sports (Pro)

Rich Cho: Charlotte Hornets didn’t extend his GM contract.

Charlotte Flair: Won at Wrestlemania 34 but lost her WWE title.

Jeff Gordon: Broadcaster picked to go into NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Kevin Harvick: Claimed eight races and 23 top-five finishes in 2018.

Rick Hendrick: NASCAR team owner was lauded for his charity work.

Michael Jordan: Charlotte Hornets owner pledged millions to charity.

Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers QB improved on his passing accuracy.

Ron Rivera: Carolina Panthers coach suffered a tough losing streak.

Steve Smith Sr.: NFL legend gave away backpacks & shopping sprees.

David Tepper: Bought the Carolina Panthers for $2.2 billion.

Kemba Walker: Charlotte Hornets guard scored 60 points in a game.

Tiger Woods: Embraced at Wells Fargo Championship in a comeback.

Mike Brodowicz/File photo

Sports (Prep)

Elijah Bowick: Myers Park receiver rated best SCW football player.

Kristy Boyles: Prepared Country Day for sixth girls lacrosse title.

Mike Brodowicz: Led Catholic to a third title in football since 2015.

Jason Estep: Coached Charlotte Christian football to an undefeated season.

Lee Horton: Won national coach award & girls soccer title.

JT Killen: Excelled in baseball and football for Charlotte Christian.

Carol Lawrence: Guided Providence Day girls track to a sixth title.

David Paige: Claimed Charlotte Latin’s seventh state wrestling title.

Deb Savino: Coached Charlotte Latin field hockey team to a four-peat.

DeMarkes Stradford: Was stud for Charlotte Latin football & track.

Drew Witman: Drew Xs & Os for Country Day football title.

