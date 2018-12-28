South Charlotte Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2018

Arts & Entertainment
Jennifer Bryant: Began franchising Small Hands Big Art concept.
Kameron Marlowe & Jason Strom: Competed on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Eva Montes: Brought community theater to Pineville.
Kevin Pettice: “Bad cook” competed on two Food Network shows.
Joni Purk: Moved Charlotte Fine Arts Gallery online.
Reagan Watson: The 10-year-old impressed on NBC’s “Genius Junior.”
Business
Chris & Tina Burfield: They opened Time Out Escape in Ballantyne.
Rob Duckworth: He adds innovative dishes to Duckworth’s Kitchen.
Doug Lebda: CEO said LendingTree plans to add 400+ jobs by 2023.
Tricia Noble: Ascentris leader pegged Apex SouthPark project as iconic.
Raj Radke: Became general manager of The Ballantyne hotel.
Pat Riley: CEO said Allen Tate partnered with out-of-state realty firm.
Dan Schuster: His Remi Group will anchor at Waverly’s Nexus.
Anjali & Vivek Dighe: Corporate loves their Code Ninja franchise.
Gene Woods: His hospital system rebranded to Atrium Health.
Community
Tatiana Aguilar: Earned Boys & Girls Club’s Youth of the Year twice.
Vibhu & Bhavana Ambil: Siblings worked to prevent Dengue Fever.
Heather Bokelkamp: Collected donations for cancer care pouches.
Bob Bowler: His Camp Soar connected special needs to police.
Hank Donaghy: Was recognized as county’s oldest Eagle Scout.
Ray Eschert: Lobbied city & state leaders to expedite road projects.
Hugh McManaway: His statue was restored at Queens & Providence roads.
Victoria Nwasike: Exhibited leadership via Ballantyne Breakfast Club.
Dick & Desire Osman: Couple serve as national pickleball ambassadors.
Avideep Pradham: Named finalist in Breakthrough Junior Challenge.
A.J. Ratani: Took family on nine-month voyage to 31 countries.
Gary Sobba: Was tournament director for Wells Fargo Championship.
Susan Westwood: “SouthPark Susan” went viral for recorded altercation.
Education
Pamela Davies: Queens University president was Woman of the Year.
Tracey Harrill: Providence High leader among CMS top principals.
Sharone Harris: Promoted to principal of Selwyn Academy.
Carolyn Rodd: Principal left Huntingtowne for Collinswood.
Brian Seagroves: Ardrey Kell teacher directed an award-winning musical.
Jordan Siragusa: Montclaire teacher won a scholarship on “Ellen Show.”
Clayton Wilcox: CMS superintendent responded to a fatal school shooting.
Government
Warren Cooksey: Spread the gospel of express lane projects on interstates.
Dena Diorio: County manager oversaw the creation of $1.7 billion budget.
Reginald Johnson: Fire chief sought better response and recruiting.
Marcus Jones: City manager crafted $2.6 billion budget for 2019.
Ken Joyner: Tax assessor restored confidence over reval process.
John Lewis Jr.: Celebrated LYNX extension & Gateway Station work.
Garry McFadden: Sheriff ended voluntary 287(g) agreement with ICE.
Joe Penner: His Medic opened a $48 million headquarters in Charlotte.
Kerr Putney: Police chief vowed to be more visible in south Charlotte.
Politics
Dan Bishop: N.C. senator withstood a Blue Wave to get re-elected.
Tariq Bokhari: New Republican city councilman works with Democrats.
Ed Driggs: Elder statesman on city council dances & debates.
Susan Harden: Professor among four newbies on the county commission.
Mark Harris: Won Congress seat, but awaits state to make it official.
Wesley Harris: Democrat snatched N.C. Rep. Scott Stone’s seat.
Bill James: No farewell tour despite 22 years as county commissioner.
Brandon Lofton: Democrat beat N.C. Rep. Andy Dulin in the election.
Robert Pittenger: Congressman envisioned I-74 & better radar coverage.
Ella Scarborough: Chaired county commissioners for much of 2018.
Chris Turner: Led Meck GOP as Republican National Convention looms.
Vi Lyles: Mayor received flak for supporting RNC.
Faith/Nonprofits
Smoky & Margaret Bissell: Couple offered $2M challenge to charity.
Tammi Brady: Her Pancakes for a Purpose raised $10,987 for charity.
Riley Buelow: Seventh-grader organized third annual Laps of Love.
Laura Clark: Promoted to CEO of United Way of Central Carolina.
Billy Graham: President Trump attended the famous pastor’s funeral.
Lynn Ivey: Celebrated 10th anniversary of staving off memory loss.
Amy Jacobs: Took over the reins of SHARE Charlotte.
Jane Myers: Her First Tee of Greater Charlotte celebrated 15th years.
Malika Rawal: Rawal promotes hygiene though HelpHygiene.
Katy Ryan: Took over as executive director of 24 Foundation.
Noah Rupp: Started Noah’s Ark Project to help homeless people.
Erin Santos: Her group committed $5M to Levine Children’s Hospital.
Susan Sears: Sears took over the Go Jen Go Foundation.
Jane Shutt: Celebrated grand opening of Pineville Neighbor’s Place.
C.D. Spangler: Rich philanthropist and education leader passed away.
Sports (Pro)
Rich Cho: Charlotte Hornets didn’t extend his GM contract.
Charlotte Flair: Won at Wrestlemania 34 but lost her WWE title.
Jeff Gordon: Broadcaster picked to go into NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Kevin Harvick: Claimed eight races and 23 top-five finishes in 2018.
Rick Hendrick: NASCAR team owner was lauded for his charity work.
Michael Jordan: Charlotte Hornets owner pledged millions to charity.
Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers QB improved on his passing accuracy.
Ron Rivera: Carolina Panthers coach suffered a tough losing streak.
Steve Smith Sr.: NFL legend gave away backpacks & shopping sprees.
David Tepper: Bought the Carolina Panthers for $2.2 billion.
Kemba Walker: Charlotte Hornets guard scored 60 points in a game.
Tiger Woods: Embraced at Wells Fargo Championship in a comeback.
Sports (Prep)
Elijah Bowick: Myers Park receiver rated best SCW football player.
Kristy Boyles: Prepared Country Day for sixth girls lacrosse title.
Mike Brodowicz: Led Catholic to a third title in football since 2015.
Jason Estep: Coached Charlotte Christian football to an undefeated season.
Lee Horton: Won national coach award & girls soccer title.
JT Killen: Excelled in baseball and football for Charlotte Christian.
Carol Lawrence: Guided Providence Day girls track to a sixth title.
David Paige: Claimed Charlotte Latin’s seventh state wrestling title.
Deb Savino: Coached Charlotte Latin field hockey team to a four-peat.
DeMarkes Stradford: Was stud for Charlotte Latin football & track.
Drew Witman: Drew Xs & Os for Country Day football title.
