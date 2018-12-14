News Briefs for Dec. 14

CMS announces make-up days

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox announced make-up days in 2019 following the 2018-19 approved calendar. Use of make-up days has been designated as follows:

Jan. 22, 2019, is the make-up day for schools closed on Dec. 11 due to impacts of winter weather, including Early Colleges at UNCC: Engineering and Teaching, Metro School, Northeast Middle School and Waddell Language Academy.

All CMS schools will make up Oct. 10 and 11 closings due to Hurricane Michael on Feb. 18 and March 29, 2019.

Hood to lead virtual school

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools appointed Stephanie Hood as principal at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual High, where she has been serving as interim principal.

Hood served as assistant principal at Independence High from 2016 to 2018 and from 2013 to 2015. She also was assistant principal at Northridge Middle from 2015 to 2016 and a data analyst at West Mecklenburg High from 2008 to 2013.

Hood earned a bachelor’s degree in music and music education from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in education, curriculum and supervision from UNC Charlotte.

Commissioners heading out of town for retreat

CHARLOTTE – County commissioners plan to hold a board retreat next month at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

The event will be streamed live so citizens can follow issues.

Commissioner Pat Cotham questioned the expense of going out of town for the retreat, when there are plenty of park and recreation facilities that would be just as effective.

“I’m just concerned about the taxpayer dollars,” Cotham said.

Chairman George Dunlap replied this group of commissioners, with four new members, wanted to talk openly and honestly with one another and not feel the need to run home during the retreat to take care of personal matters.

Faith series examines different perspectives

CHARLOTTE – Temple Beth El presents a series of five faith perspectives during its 22nd annual Comparative Religion Series, dubbed “Spirituality: How Do You Connect With Your Higher Power?”

The following presentations take place 7 to 9 p.m. at the temple, located at 5101 Providence Road:

• Jan. 29 – Jewish perspective (Rabbi Asher Knight of Temple Beth El).

• Feb. 5 – Baptist perspective (Pastor Donnie Garris of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Ben Boswell of Myers Park Baptist Church).

• Feb. 12 – Islamic perspective (Imam Mohammed Khan of Islamic Center of Charlotte).

• Feb. 19 – Presbyterian perspective (Jessica Patchett of Covenant Presbyterian Church).

• Feb. 26 – Sikh perspective (Surendrapal Mac of Sikh Heritage Society of Charlotte).

Visit www.templebethel.org or call 704-366-1948 for details.

James earns Order of Hornet

CHARLOTTE – Bill James was awarded the Order of the Hornet, the highest honor bestowed by county commissioners, for his 22 years of service as an elected official.

James was not present to receive the award Dec. 4. Others receiving it were outgoing commissioners Matthew Ridenhour and Dumont Clarke. Jim Puckett previously received the award years ago.

Nominate bridge builders, community leaders

CHARLOTTE – MeckMin is accepting nominations for two community awards through Jan. 15.

The Sydnor Thompson Community Leader Award goes to someone who has addressed the community’s social needs, while the Bridge Builder Award recognizes someone who has helped build understanding and dialogue.

The Rev. Jerry Cannon, Sarah Stevenson, Mike Campagna and Braxton Winston were honored last year.

The awards breakfast will be held in May at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St.

Email meckmin@meckmin.org for details.

Bank foundation gives grants

ATLANTA – The Fifth Third Foundation announced Strengthening Our Communities Fund grants for North Carolina.

Grants benefit nonprofit programs that support affordable housing, small business development and financial stability for individuals and families.

Grant winners include:

Charlotte Habitat for Humanity won $50,000 to support the Critical Home Repair Program.

Charlotte LISC earned $50,000 to support comprehensive community development programming to revitalize communities and bring greater economic opportunity to residents.

Goodwill of Southern Piedmont got $25,000 for its Construction Skills Training Center, which offers workforce development to teens and adults.

Wrapped buses provide free rides through end of year

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System will operate holiday “wrapped” buses through Dec. 31.

Two wrapped buses will operate throughout the CATS system along local, express and regional bus routes and offer a free ride to passengers. Transfers will not be provided on the holiday buses.

“Our customers are such an important part of CATS, that we wanted to give something back to them,” CEO John Lewis said Follow CATS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to find out when a holiday bus will be on their route.