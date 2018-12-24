NASCAR Hall of Fame plans anniversary exhibit for Richard Childress Racing



CHARLOTTE – The NASCAR Hall of Fame plans to open a special exhibit in May 2019 honoring Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

“RCR 50: Only in America” will feature a combination of artifacts, cars, images and audio/video displays.

“Mr. Childress’ career path from selling popcorn at the track to becoming an independent driver and then championship owner fuels an entrepreneurial story, which he proudly describes as one that could happen ‘Only in America,’” said Kevin Schlesier, exhibits director for the hall.

