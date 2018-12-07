N.C. House-bound Lofton ready to advocate for region

CHARLOTTE – Democrat Brandon Lofton knew he faced an uphill battle when he decided to challenge Republican incumbent Andy Dulin for House District 104 in the N.C. General Assembly.

But as he talked with voters across the south Charlotte district on their front porches, in their living rooms and at public events, Lofton said he got a sense the electorate was tired of the “extreme partisanship” being displayed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

“People were concerned about the nature of our politics, the divisiveness of our politics, the extreme partisanship, the efforts to gerrymander districts,” Lofton said. “All these things created a sense of urgency and a need for change and to have a somewhat more balanced state legislature. I think all those things worked together.”

Change did happen as Lofton defeated Dulin 52 to 48 percent last month. Democrats gained 10 seats across the state to eliminate the Republican’s super-majority in the House. Democrats also ended the Republicans’ super-majority in the State Senate when they flipped six seats. When the 2019 General Assembly convenes next month, Republicans will hold a 65-55 majority in the House and a 29-21 majority in the State Senate.

“I think the voters sent a message in the type of politics they want to see,” Lofton said. “They want people to come to the table and have more bipartisanship. It was an amazing experience, and it was a hard-fought campaign. I learned a lot and I grew a lot in the process. I am grateful for the experience.

“From the start, we were optimistic. People were upset with what was going on in Raleigh with the extreme politics. I heard that from Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters. I knew we were in a moment where the electorate was ready to push back on what we were seeing in Raleigh.”

Education funding and health care were two of the top issues that voters expressed concern to Lofton while he was on the campaign trail. Lofton said he is meeting with community and business leaders ahead of the 2019 session to gauge what issues should take a front seat in the General Assembly.

“In south Charlotte, we have some really great schools,” Lofton said. “I have seen it at my kids’ schools – Olde Providence and Carmel – where we have great teachers and great schools but they are not getting the level of support needed from the state. A lot of parents and PTAs are in fact filling the gap to support the schools. The county is also stepping in to help fill that gap. That (better funding) was a concern I heard consistently across the district.”

With their super-majority gone, Republicans can no longer override vetoes from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on a party-line vote. Democrats, however, will need Republican votes to support their initiatives. Lofton said that means Democrats and Republicans have to work together.

“I hope that dynamic means you will see more bipartisanship and that we will work together and negotiate,” Lofton said. “If people look at the results from all across the state, the message is that voters want us to work together. They are tired of extreme partisanship and they want us to find ways to move our state forward.”

He will be one of 17 new freshmen Democrats in the House. Lofton said he was impressed with his fellow freshmen after attending orientation sessions in Raleigh.

“There is definitely a diversity of backgrounds,” Lofton said. “We all have different perspectives that we are bringing to the state legislature.”

For Lofton wants to be an advocate, a voice in the room, for the district and he said his own experiences while in elementary school helped lead him to public service.

“For me personally having someone in the room advocating for me, I experienced that in elementary school,” Lofton said. “My mom was a public school teacher and I was fortunate to go to school where she taught. When I was in third grade, I wasn’t given the chance to take the test for the gifted program to see if I qualified for the program. Because my mom was a teacher, she was able to advocate for me and to walk into the principal’s office and ask that I be given a chance to take the test. I got that chance and I took the test and passed it and I got that chance to experience the best education that my town had to offer.”

As Lofton continued his educational journey, that experience in grade school was often on his mind.

“I had friends in high school that were just as smart and deserving as I was but they were not sitting in those classes with me,” Lofton said. “I knew that I wasn’t more deserving but it was the simple fact that I had someone who the ability to advocate for me. That influenced me to become a lawyer, and I started my career as a civil rights lawyer and I then transitioned on to working in public financing and have worked on a number of community organizations to try to fulfill that purpose.”