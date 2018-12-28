Monroe Expressway travelers to receive first invoice

MONROE – Commuters who have driven on the Monroe Expressway without an NC Quick Pass transponder account will soon receive a bill in the mail.

Invoices are generated about 30 days after traveling on the toll road and will be mailed to the address of the registered owner of the vehicle.

State-mandated late fees will be assessed for bills not paid by the due date printed on the

invoice.

“We don’t want our customers to pay any more than they have to, so please treat your NC Quick Pass invoice like any other bill you would receive in the mail,” said N.C. Turnpike Authority Executive Director Beau Memory. “While the invoice may only be a few dollars, please pay it on time to avoid potential fees.”

Customers who want to avoid receiving invoices in the mail have the option to sign up for an NC Quick Pass transponder. Those who sign up for transponders fund a prepaid account and save up to 35 percent on tolls.

The authority opened the Monroe Expressway on Nov. 27. The 18-mile bypass stretches from east of the I-485 and U.S. 74 interchange in Matthews, to just west of Marshville.

Visit www.ncquickpass.com or call 877-769-7277 for details.