CHARLOTTE – Writers from Charlotte Lit will lead participants in “Beautiful Truth: Writing and Sharing Personal Stories” through a series of activities to discover, write and tell stories of life in Charlotte.

The workshop is part of a project that seeks to help the community write and share stories about their lives in Charlotte.

It starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road. Registration is required.

Call 704-416-6600, option #4 to register.