LendingTree to expand its headquarters

LendingTree launched in Charlotte roughly 20 years ago as a pioneer in online lending. Now, the financial tech firm is deepening its roots by vowing to not only stay in Mecklenburg County, but also expand its headquarters and add hundreds of new jobs.

The announcement came Dec. 6 during a press conference in Uptown, and while the location of LendingTree’s headquarters has not been finalized, the company has stated it will create 436 new jobs by the end of 2023. Average salaries for the new employees will be just over $100,000.

Doug Lebda, CEO of LendingTree, admitted he considered moving operations out of the county and even looked at more than 20 locations in several states.

“Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that we’re keeping and growing our presence right here,” he said, citing the area’s businesses environment, skilled workforce and quality of life as the selling points.

North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Anthony Copeland echoed those points as reasons why more and more businesses and large corporations are locating here. LendingTree, he said, is just the second major job announcement in the last week.

On Nov. 30, manufacturing tech giant Honeywell announced it will move its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte and employ up to 750 people in high-paying jobs.

“I think with the leadership of people like Governor Cooper, Mayor Lyles and the chairman, Charlotte’s going to create its own Amazons and you’re well on the way to doing that,” Copeland said during the Dec. 6 press conference.

According to a press release from the office of Gov. Roy Cooper, Lending Tree’s expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee.

The agreement gives LendingTree $8.37 million in state incentives over the course of 12 years and also calls for moving as much as $2.79 million in new tax revenue generated through the grant into the state’s utility account. This helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

In addition, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are supporting the project through a Business Investment Program grant of $1.4 million over seven years.

“The company’s expansion here signifies the strength of the technology industry in Mecklenburg,” George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, said in a press release. “We are extremely grateful that LendingTree recognizes that Mecklenburg is the right place for them to grow.”