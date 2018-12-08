Jazz Arts Initiative students perform with New Orleans jazz icons

CHARLOTTE – The Preservation Hall Jazz All Stars performed for a sold-out crowd during the Jazz Arts Initiative’s fourth annual holiday show Dec. 7 at the McGlohon Theater.

The Preservation Hall Jazz All Stars bring sounds from New Orleans to the Queen City. Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Initiative

Two JAI student ensembles performed during a pre-concert auction and intermission.

Student performers included DJ Bellinger on drums (Ridge Road Middle), Lovell Bradford Jr. on bass (North Meck High), Veronica Leahy on alto saxophone (Charlotte Latin), Holland Majors on keyboard (home schooled), TaylorScott vocalist (Valley Spring Middle) and Aron Stornaiuolo on guitar(South Meck High).

The Jazz Arts Initiative educates rising jazz musicians and brings top jazz performers to thearea.

JAI ensemble students alsomet Preservation Hall Jazz All Stars band members in a special teaching clinic the day prior. They were treated to a private concertand given the chance to learn technique and practice one-on-one with band members.

Students were given the chance to learn from jazz icons prior to the concert. Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Initiative

“We love ensuring Charlotte has access to the highest quality performances, but our education piece is just as important,” JAI President and CEO Lonnie Davis said. “Tonight was a very special night for our students – one they will remember of the rest of their lives.”

The JAI holiday show serves as a fundraiser to support scholarships awarded to students based on merit and financial need. The program raised nearly $10,000.