Invitation Homes donates food to Loves & Fishes

CHARLOTTE – Invitation Homes Carolinas team members held food drives to collect nearly two truckloads of food donations for Loaves & Fishes.

“Giving back to the communities where we work and live is not only an important part of our company’s philosophy but also something our associates appreciate and want to do,” said Amanda Blackmon, vice president of operations, Invitation Homes, for North and South Carolina. “It’s an incredibly rewarding experience to directly assist those who are struggling in our community, particularly during the holidays when it’s often a difficult time for many.”

In the Carolinas, the company owns approximately 4,900 homes in the Carolinas. It owns homes in 17 markets.

“Partnerships with local charitable organizations underscore our company value to be a standout citizen and a good neighbor by contributing to the well-being of the communities where we live and operate,” founder Dallas Tanner said.