How to shop SouthPark Mall in 60 minutes

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark Mall may seem like utter chaos during the holidays, and it can be if you don’t have a plan in place. Whether you have a busy schedule, waited until the last minute or just don’t enjoy shopping, nothing is worse than aimlessly wandering around, unsure of what to buy your friends and family. But fear not, for there is a way to get in and out of SouthPark Mall in roughly an hour, and you’ll still get something for everyone on your list.

The list: Mom, dad, brother, sister, significant other and boss

Starting point: The dining pavilion

From the dining pavilion, turn left into H&M. This trendy store is inexpensive and an easy place to start checking things off. You can even donate your old clothes to get 15 percent off your purchase. For your sister or mom: Black cross body bag ($19.99); multipack of socks (up to $14.99); gray pom-pom hat ($12.99); rings, earrings and statement necklaces ($6.99 to $12.99). For your bother or dad: Pack of socks ($12.99); flannel shirt ($24.99); dress shirt ($24.99); beanie ($5.99). As you exit H&M, you’ll see a pop-up shop called Go! Calendars. It has a huge selection of calendars with themes like Marvel Comics, destinations and sceneries, animals, motivational quotes, TV shows and movies. It even has quirky games for the family and small desk calendars for your boss. Next up is Bath & Body Works. You’ll notice the aroma way before you walk in, but the good news is it smells amazing. This store has something for everyone – lotions, shower gels, candles, hand soaps, body sprays, home fragrances and pre-made gift sets – and there are always promotions and sales. It’s a gold mine for holiday shoppers. Plus, there are new scents this season, including “merry cherry cheer,” “winter candy apple,” “vanilla bean noel” and “twisted peppermint.” Turn left out of Bath & Body Works, left again and walk until you see Godiva. This store may smell even better than the last and is a go-to place to buy a thoughtful gift for your boss. He or she will appreciate a box of Godiva’s patisserie dessert truffles and you may even get a raise. The boxes come in three different sizes and include flavors like chocolate lava cake, tiramisu, crème brulee, black forest, strawberry crème and vanilla dulce de leche: 6 truffles ($17.95); 12 truffles ($29.95); 24 truffles ($49.95). If you haven’t crossed off at least half the names on your list by now, it’s time to head to Belk. This upscale department store has a huge variety of clothing, accessories and gifts from high-end brands like crown & ivy, Birkenstock, Chanel, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Simply Southern, Free People and Lily Pulitzer. For your male significant other: Cologne (ranges in price). For your female significant other: Perfume (ranges in price); mix-and-match face masks, bath bombs and lotions (ranges in price). Exit Belk through the perfume section, walk back into the mall and then take a left until you see Anthropologie. This store has a unique collection of clothing, accessories, home décor and gifts that are perfect for the women in your life. For your mom or sister: picture frame ($26 to $32); monogram candle ($24 but recently on sale for $15), cozy blanket scarf ($48); fold-up beanie knitting kit ($78). For your female significant other: Janie Lucite-handled tote bag ($68); Floreat Parker sleep shirt and pants ($68 and $58). Did you find anything for the men yet? Good thing The Art of Shaving is on your way back to the dining pavilion, making it the last stop on your journey. Phew. If your guy is more of a mountain man, this store carries beard oil, brushes, wax and trimmers. If he likes to be clean shaven, there are a variety of pre-shaving oils, shaving creams and aftershaves to make his face feel smooth. You can buy products separately or build your own bundle to fit your budget and keep dad, brother or your significant other looking fresh going into the New Year.

Happy shopping!