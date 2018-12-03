Hedrick Gardner adds 3 to Charlotte office

CHARLOTTE – Hedrick Gardner recently hired three people to its Charlotte office.

Katherine Escalante, of the firm’s civil litigation team, graduated from the Wake Forest University School of Law, where she served as notes

and comments editor of the Journal of Business & Intellectual Property Law.

Christian Ferlan joined the firm’s workers’ compensation team. He graduated from the UNC School of Law, where he served as notes editor of the North Carolina Journal of Law and Technology.

Farrah Raja practices with the firm’s workers’ compensation team. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law, where she was honored for completing 110.5 hours of pro bono work.