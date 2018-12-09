Governor: Avoid roads after winter storm





RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper is urging residents to stay off roads after a storm covered much of the state with snow.

Forecasters say this storm will continue into tomorrow and many areas face up to a foot or more of additional snow. Areas along and northwest of I-85 will see the greatest amounts of snow. Mixed icy precipitation will bring significant impacts to those living just southeast of I-85 and across the southern mountains.



“Enjoy the beauty, but respect the danger. This storm is treacherous, especially if you try to drive in it. Travel conditions are extremely hazardous. Don’t put your life and the lives of first responders at risk by getting out on roads covered with snow and ice,” said Governor Cooper.



Freezing rain is the greatest concern in Charlotte and elsewhere along and just south of the I-85 corridor and in the southern mountains. Forecasters see the potential for ice accumulations of .20-.30 inches in these areas, which brings extremely hazardous driving conditions and increased potential for power outages.



As of noon, more than 200,000 North Carolina homes and businesses were without power, mostly in the mountain counties, the Triangle and Mecklenburg County. Utility companies have brought in more than 1,500 crews from other states to help and are working quickly to restore power.



The State Highway Patrol has responded to 509 crashes and 1,100 calls for service since midnight.