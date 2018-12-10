Gov. Cooper warns of roads refreezing overnight

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged the public to remain cautious as cold temperatures overnight will result in refreezing of the rain, snow and ice that fell over the weekend.

The State of Emergency for North Carolina remains in effect.

Through noon Dec. 10, the State Highway Patrol has responded to 1,483 crashes and 3,606 calls for service.

Three people have died during the winter storm. One of them was in Matthews, where a tree fell on a car on East John Street.

“North Carolina has gotten through the worst of the storm, but we need to stay vigilant,” Cooper said. “Unfortunately, the snow has turned into a nightmare and a tragedy for some, claiming three lives. We mourn them and offer our deepest sympathies to their loved ones.”



Cooper urged others to stay off the road to allow crews to continue clearing.

Power crews have made progress with outages as of 12:30 p.m. down to about 120,000 from a peak of about 252,000 on Dec. 9.