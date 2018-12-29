Go Store It acquires another storage center

CHARLOTTE – Go Store It recently acquired a new storage center on Nantucket, marking its first acquisition in the Northeast and 13th of 2018.

Go Store It is looking to expand in select Northeast markets, Texas and the Southwest. It will also begin offering third-party management services in 2019.

Based in Charlotte, Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. It owns more than 2.2 million square feet of storage space and has another 900,000 square feet in the pipeline.



