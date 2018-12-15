Girl Scouts begin selling cookies

CHARLOTTE – The Girl Scouts from the Hornets’ Nest Council will kick off door-to-door and digital cookie sales Dec. 15 in its eight-county region including Mecklenburg and Union. Booth sales begin Feb. 8.

Digital cookies allow purchasers to order through a Girl Scout’s personalized website or mobile app.

Cookies ordered digitally typically arrive within three to five days. Cookies ordered through traditional methods are expected to arrive in mid-February.

“Cookie season kick off is full of anticipation for the skills the girls will learn and implement, for the opportunities to grow, and to see them reach for meaningful goals,” said Angela Woods, CEO of the Hornets’ Nest Council.

Visit www.hngirlscouts.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies/meet-our-cookies.html for details.